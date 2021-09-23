Theatre investing in the future of Lowestoft’s acting talent

Published: 10:50 AM September 23, 2021

A brand new programme of creative workshops for young people will launch at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield this weekend.

The workshops are for young people with a passion for developing their acting ability with professional help.

Seagull Inc will run one Sunday a month, every month, with the inaugural session taking place this Sunday, September 26.

Open to young people aged 14-24, these free sessions will run from 2pm-4pm as they are held for the next two years.

The direction of the course and the workshops that are received will be decided via a group committee by the young people who attend the sessions.

You may also want to watch:

Each session will be overseen by community co-ordinator at the Seagull Theatre, Thom Guttridge, and will feature workshops from professional actors, directors, writers and choreographers.

The first session being run this Sunday, September 26 will involve instruction in Stage Combat by professional actor Andy Wisher.

This is the latest in a series of wonderful opportunities for young people in Lowestoft to get involved with theatre, music and dance - with further workshops running throughout the autumn.

The Seagull operates a number of opportunities for people to explore theatre and music including 'Squawk', aimed specifically for adults with learning disabilities to gain confidence and friendship.

The work they put into this project will directly influence a bi-annual showcase for service users to show off their talents.

Seagull Theatre manager, Karen Read, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer such an exciting opportunity to the young people of Lowestoft and the surrounding area.

"As a professional theatre we always try to take any opportunity we can to give back to our local community and try to reach people who might be interested in this kind of activity.”

Course leader, Thom Guttridge, added: "I am so excited to play my part in the creative journey of these young people and have selected a number of practitioners that I know will inspire the young people that attend.

"Giving young people the ability to come and join in on this level of training for free is something I feel very passionate about so I hope the young people in the area will take this opportunity and run with it!”

To book your place, and for further details, email community@theseagull.co.uk