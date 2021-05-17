News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft house fire starts in tumble dryer and rips through conservatory

Jasper King

Published: 9:43 AM May 17, 2021    Updated: 10:02 AM May 17, 2021
Fire crews on Greenfield Road in Lowestoft on Saturday night. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

Fire crews were called to a Lowestoft house fire which started in a tumble dryer.

Two crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station were called to the house fire on Greenfield Road, Lowestoft, at 9.55pm on Saturday, May 16.

Firefighters found that the fire had spread from the tumble dryer to the conservatory extensively.

The crews used a 4BA, two hose reels, one jet and a PPV fan to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: "The incident took place at a property on Greenfield Road in Lowestoft and involved a tumble dryer and conservatory which were both well alight upon arrival.

"The fire was extinguished at 10.12pm with crews staying on scene assisting with a casualty and making the area safe.

"A stop was called on the incident at 10:44pm.

"An individual was treated for smoke inhalation."

