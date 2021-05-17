Lowestoft house fire starts in tumble dryer and rips through conservatory
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station
Fire crews were called to a Lowestoft house fire which started in a tumble dryer.
Two crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station were called to the house fire on Greenfield Road, Lowestoft, at 9.55pm on Saturday, May 16.
Firefighters found that the fire had spread from the tumble dryer to the conservatory extensively.
The crews used a 4BA, two hose reels, one jet and a PPV fan to extinguish the fire.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: "The incident took place at a property on Greenfield Road in Lowestoft and involved a tumble dryer and conservatory which were both well alight upon arrival.
You may also want to watch:
"The fire was extinguished at 10.12pm with crews staying on scene assisting with a casualty and making the area safe.
"A stop was called on the incident at 10:44pm.
Most Read
- 1 Pub ordered to pay £23.5k compensation to sacked disabled worker
- 2 Friends launch fantasy horse racing site to combat problem gambling
- 3 Relief for kittiwakes as controversial netting removed
- 4 Lowestoft man badly hurt after being attacked by gang in his own home
- 5 Have your say on plans for 150 homes at former hospital site
- 6 Man released from hospital after being stabbed in Lowestoft
- 7 Pakefield Man set for summer showcase
- 8 Lockdown easing to go ahead - but Hancock won't rule out reversal
- 9 Green light for new shop's alcohol bid
- 10 Diversions in place with stretch of A12 to be closed overnight
"An individual was treated for smoke inhalation."