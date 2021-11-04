12 burglaries at one Lowestoft allotment site in less than a month

Police are urging people to keep garages and outbuildings secure following a spate of burglaries in Lowestoft. - Credit: PA WIRE

There have been 12 separate burglaries at one allotment site in Lowestoft since the start of October, police have confirmed.

People are being urged to keep garages and outbuildings secure and to be aware of suspicious activity after a spate of recent burglaries and attempted break-ins in the town.

An allotment in St Margaret's Road has been broken into 12 times since Friday, October 8, and in many cases, shed padlocks have been cut or broken and doors have been damaged.

Officers are keeping an open mind regarding whether these incidents are linked and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Nicholas Aitken said: "In many cases nothing has been stolen, however, we would urge people not to leave expensive items and machinery inside sheds and to take expensive equipment home.

“We gather forensic evidence at every crime scene, but the key to catching these criminals could be provided by a member of the public calling us with information about something they have seen and believe to be suspicious.

“We are therefore appealing for people to be on the look-out for any suspicious behaviour and report any persons or vehicles that appear unusual or out of place.

“We are also keen to speak to others who believe they may have been a victim of burglary or criminal damage.”

As the incidents involve properties being entered by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging owners to ensure that all property is security marked, insured, secured and locked away after being used.

Owners are also urged to consider installing crime prevention measures such as CCTV and security lighting as a way to help make their properties more secure.