Teen given youth caution after youngster assaulted in alleyway

The alleyway between Corton Road and Hubbard’s Loke in Lowestoft where the assault happened. - Credit: Google Images

A 15-year-old boy has been issued with a Youth Caution, while two men will face no further action after a young boy was attacked in an alleyway.

Police said three teenagers had been arrested after a young boy was "viciously assaulted in north Lowestoft" in the early hours last month.

The assault happened between midnight and 2am on Saturday, September 3, in an alleyway between Corton Road and Hubbard’s Loke in Lowestoft.

The young victim was left with bruising, as three people were later arrested.

A 15-year-old boy, from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of assault (actual bodily harm).

A 19-year-old man, from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was then further arrested while at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

An 18-year-old man, also from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).

After answering bail at Lowestoft police station recently, a police spokesman said: "A 15-year-old boy was issued with a Youth Caution and the other suspects will face no further action."