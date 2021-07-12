37 bikes stolen in Lowestoft in less than three months
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Thirty-seven bikes have been stolen in Lowestoft in the last three months, sparking a safety warning from police.
Since the start of May, 37 thefts of bikes have been reported in the town and officers have launched a dedicated operation to the issue.
Owners are being advised to take photographs of their bikes, to note the serial number and to buy from reputable dealers.
PC Joe McKay, of Lowestoft police, said the force was “collating crime statistics to develop ‘hotspot’ areas of reported thefts so we can target both with marked and unmarked patrols".
“Enquiries into the recent thefts are continuing and we are looking to see if there are any links between the thefts," he said.
“We are always very keen to hear of any suspicious activity that can help build our picture of intelligence.”
For further advice, officers are holding ‘street meets’ in Lowestoft this month. One is taking place at the Co-Op on Westwood Avenue on July 19, another at Nicholas Everitts Park in Oulton Broad on July 22, and a third, still to be confirmed, potentially at the Co-Op, Field Lane in Kessingland on July 23.
