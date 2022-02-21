Four bikes worth £15,000 stolen from shed

These four bikes worth a total of £15,000 have been stolen from a shed in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Four bikes worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a shed in Corton near Lowestoft.

The bikes were taken from a shed located in Wheatacre Drive between 9pm on Friday 18, and 8.10am on Saturday 19.

Thieves forced open the shed and took the bikes, which are all distinctive and described as follows:

A Scott Addict, in black, red and grey

A Scott Spark, in blue, pink and black

A custom racer, in pink

A Trek mountain bike, in pink and chrome

Suffolk police are asking that anyone with information that could help inquiries contacts them, quoting crime reference number 37/10560/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.