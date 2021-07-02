'50 thefts in six months' - Motorcyclists urged to keep vigilant

Published: 5:55 PM July 2, 2021

Lowestoft police are urging owners of motorcycles and scooters to remain vigilant after a spate of thefts took place in 2021.

Around 50 motorcycles and scooters have been reported stolen in the Lowestoft area since the beginning of 2021.

Lowestoft police are urging owners of motorcycles and scooters to "stay vigilant," while they increase dedicated patrols in certain areas.

In response to the thefts, officers will also begin engaging with motorcycle enthusiasts and clubs, collection and analysis of intelligence received and proactive investigative enquiries to identify the offenders.

Sgt Graham Baker of Lowestoft police said: "Having a mode of transport stolen is extremely upsetting as well as disruptive for the victim which is why we are determined to crackdown on this issue.

"Enquiries into the thefts are continuing and we are always very keen to hear of any suspicious activity that can help build our picture of intelligence.

"We will keep you updated when we have some positive outcomes.

"The other thing people can do is to follow some simple preventative tips. By adopting some simple habits, you will be in control of what happens to your machine when you leave it.

"Importantly, the more security measures and precautions you include, the less attractive your machine will be to thieves.

"An unsecured motorcycle is an easy target for thieves as it is relatively lightweight and can be wheeled away and lifted into a waiting vehicle.

"By adopting good practice and adding approved security devices, you could prevent loss and possibly reduce your insurance premiums.”

Owners are advised to take note of the following guidance to prevent theft of motorcycles.

Leave your machine in locations which benefit from high footfall

Park where there is good lighting so that your machine can be readily seen by you and other passers-by

Park close to store fronts where people will provide a high degree of natural surveillance

Park near to 24/7 monitored town centre CCTV masts to benefit from formal surveillance cover

More information can be found on the First Principle guidance on the force website.

If you are aware of any reported thefts or suspicious activity please contact Lowestoft police via their website or email Matthew.JOHNSON2@suffolk.police.uk

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.