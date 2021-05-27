Hundreds of toys seized from store amid safety concerns

Published: 7:12 PM May 27, 2021

Some of the sensory toys seized from a store in Lowestoft by Suffolk Trading Standards. - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

More than 850 toys have been seized from a retailer in Lowestoft after safety concerns were raised.

Investigations are continuing after Suffolk Trading Standards officers seized 868 sensory toys following a visit to the store.

A trading standards spokesman said: "Concerns were made about the sale of toys that did not have any CE labelling and that had easily fallen apart.

"Officers visited the store, and following a visual assessment seized the toys.

"Many of the toys have no labelling, no details of the manufacturer or importer, no warnings to their age suitability, and do not have a CE or UKCA mark."

With samples of some of the toys now being sent away for testing, trading standards officers have urged people to always look for the 'CE' or 'UKCA' symbol when buying toys - as this means the manufacturer has assessed the toy for safety.

If you are concerned about the safety of a toy, please stop a child from playing with it immediately.

Report the product to Trading Standards by calling Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.







