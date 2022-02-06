News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

One person taken to hospital and road closed after car crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:11 PM February 6, 2022
Updated: 3:55 PM February 6, 2022
The A1095 where one person has been taken to hospital after a car crash.

The A1095 where one person has been taken to hospital after a car crash. - Credit: Google Maps

The A1095 Halesworth Road is currently closed after a crash involving a single car which saw a person taken to hospital.

Police are currently on the scene of the crash close to Henham Park near Lowestoft, which saw one Vauxhall Corsa crash.

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known, with the A1095 currently closed between Quay Lane and the A12 junction as emergency services work to clear the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Norfolk Live News
Lowestoft News

