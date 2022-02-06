One person taken to hospital and road closed after car crash
Published: 3:11 PM February 6, 2022
Updated: 3:55 PM February 6, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A1095 Halesworth Road is currently closed after a crash involving a single car which saw a person taken to hospital.
Police are currently on the scene of the crash close to Henham Park near Lowestoft, which saw one Vauxhall Corsa crash.
The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known, with the A1095 currently closed between Quay Lane and the A12 junction as emergency services work to clear the scene.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
