One person taken to hospital and road closed after car crash

The A1095 where one person has been taken to hospital after a car crash. - Credit: Google Maps

The A1095 Halesworth Road is currently closed after a crash involving a single car which saw a person taken to hospital.

Police are currently on the scene of the crash close to Henham Park near Lowestoft, which saw one Vauxhall Corsa crash.

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known, with the A1095 currently closed between Quay Lane and the A12 junction as emergency services work to clear the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Update 13:27 - The Road will remain closed between Quay Lane and the A12 junction on the A1095. Emergency Services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A1095 Halesworth Road (Road to #Southwold) near to the junction with the #A12 . Ref 138 #1330 pic.twitter.com/6jeq5ezkbA — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) February 6, 2022

