Is this your bike? Appeal after 'abandoned' moped is found

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:42 PM May 23, 2021   
The moped (pictured) was abandoned on Village Way, Lowestoft

The moped (pictured) was abandoned on Village Way, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Twitter

Police have issued an appeal to trace the owners of an "abandoned" moped that was found in a coastal street.

After officers had issued a fresh warning to motorbike, moped and scooter riders following a spate of thefts around Lowestoft, owners have been urged to be vigilant about security and to report any suspicious activity.

And now after the discovery of an "abandoned" moped on Village Way, in Lowestoft, officers are appealing for help in tracing the owner of the bike.

A police spokesman said: "We are trying to locate the owner of the bike pictured which was abandoned in Village Way, Lowestoft.

"If you believe this is your moped please contact Pc Mann via 101 or via email Agnieszka.MANN2@suffolk.police.uk"

Lowestoft News

