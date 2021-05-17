Acid attack victim opens heart to TV star on true crime show

Published: 10:46 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM May 17, 2021

Adele Bellis being interviewed for the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'.

A beautician left scarred for life following a horrific acid attack at a bus stop in Lowestoft is set to recall the terrifying incident as part of a new true crime series that airs tonight.

Describing the horrendous attack, Adele Bellis said she thought she was dying as she appears in the fifth episode of the Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'.

The new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

The penultimate episode of the six-part series hosted by the popular actress and TV personality airs on Monday, May 17 at 9pm.

The episode features interviews with Adele, her father Kevin Bellis, a criminal barrister and a psychologist.

Adele Bellis and her dad Kevin Bellis will appear on the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

During the interview with Denise Welch, Miss Bellis said: “He’d come from the back of me and chucked the acid over me – and I don’t know why but I moved my head so it saved my face …. I knew instantly what it was… I was burning and I thought I was dying.”

Adele Bellis will appear on the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

Miss Bellis was waiting at a bus stop on London Road South in Pakefield, on August 14, 2014 when her vengeful ex-partner Anthony Riley arranged for an associate - Jason Harrison - to carry out the acid attack.

She was left with permanent scarring, partially bald, and lost her right ear after the attack.

Riley arranged for sulphuric acid to be thrown over Miss Bellis after a torrid campaign of domestic abuse.

Anthony Riley - Credit: Suffolk Police

He was jailed for life after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, conspiracy to apply a corrosive liquid and false imprisonment.

Jason Harrison, then of Princes Road, Lowestoft, was jailed for four years and four months after admitting his guilt in carrying out the attack.

Leon Thompson, then of Alma Road, Lowestoft and Daniel Marshall, then of Rose Court, Haverhill, were also jailed for their roles in the assault.

Miss Bellis endured weeks of painful skin grafts and operations, and months of gruelling treatment followed.

Adele Bellis will appear on the new Crime + Investigation series 'Survivors with Denise Welch'. Picture: A+E Networks UK - Credit: A+E Networks UK

She won the 2015 Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney Award in recognition of her fightback, and now works as a beautician to help other women feel strong.

Miss Bellis is also an author and a domestic abuse advocate.

Crime + Investigation is available on Sky 156, Virgin 275 and TalkTalk 328.