Alcohol and soft drinks stolen in Lowestoft garage break-in

Alcohol and soft drinks were stolen after burglars broke into a garage in Carlton Colville.

Burglars targeted a garage block on Buttercup Close in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft earlier this week.

One of the garages was broken into as soft drinks and alcoholic drinks were stolen from inside.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between Monday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 12 a garage in a block on Buttercup Close was broken into and soft drinks and alcoholic drinks were stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about the burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/2265/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.