Teen jailed for more than 40 burglaries and thefts in Lowestoft

Alfie Fallaize has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences of burglary and theft in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A Lowestoft teenager has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences of burglary and theft.

Alfie Fallaize, 19, of Milton Road East, in Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27, where he was sentenced to 26 months in jail.

Fallaize originally appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on December 21, last year, where he faced two charges of burglary from sheds and garages on Beresford Road in Lowestoft in October 2020.

Following this, he worked with the Op Converter team, an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to confess to their crimes, and went on to admit a further 44 offences.

These consisted of 33 burglaries of sheds and garages, five thefts in homes, three thefts of bicycles, one theft of a moped, one theft from a car and criminal damage to a car, that took place between February 2020 and December 2021.

Duncan Etchells from the Op Converter team said: “The criminal activity of Fallaize would have brought great distress and upset to his victims and it was not an insignificant series of break-ins and thefts he conducted.

"To see him put behind bars for over two years will now give him plenty of time to reflect on his actions.

"To see him in jail will, at least, hopefully give some satisfaction to the victims and their families that he preyed on.

"I’d like to thank the local Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team who assisted us in completing the necessary investigations to put this prolific young offender behind bars."