Man denies sexual assault on schoolgirl at party

A schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old man during a party at a Suffolk bowls club, it has been alleged.

Alfie Gillham allegedly touched the 14-year-old’s leg while they were sitting down during the party at Kirkley Bowls Club, Ipswich Crown Court was told on Monday, February 21.

The girl didn’t know what to do and had got up and went to the toilet, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting.

Later in the evening Gillham had allegedly approached the girl as she stood up to get her drink and grabbed her between the legs.

“His hand went inside her clothing. She was wearing a playsuit and he touched her over her underwear and tights,” claimed Mr Rose.

Gillham, now aged 23, of Avondale Road, Lowestoft, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the girl in December 2018.

Following his arrest Gillham denied the allegation.

The trial, which is expected to last several days, continues.