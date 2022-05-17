News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft woman wanted by police on recall to prison

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:53 PM May 17, 2022
Alisha Bullock, 43, is wanted by police for recall to prison and is thought to be in the Lowestoft area

Alisha Bullock, 43, is wanted by police on recall to prison and is thought to be in the Lowestoft area - Credit: Suffolk Police

A woman who is thought to be in the Lowestoft area is wanted by police.

Officers are looking for help to trace Alisha Bullock, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 1in tall and is of a stocky build.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft Police by calling 101 or emailing samuel.robinson2@suffolk.police.gov.uk

Alternatively, you can make a report via their website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Crimestoppers can also be contacted 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

taco bell lowestoft

Taco Bell set to open in McDonald's former town centre premises

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court.

Lowestoft builder threw camping chair at woman's head

Jane Hunt

person
The Air Ambulance responded

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance responds to man in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

'A real asset to the town': Traders unveiled for new seafront food hall

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon