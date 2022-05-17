Lowestoft woman wanted by police on recall to prison

Alisha Bullock, 43, is wanted by police on recall to prison and is thought to be in the Lowestoft area - Credit: Suffolk Police

A woman who is thought to be in the Lowestoft area is wanted by police.

Officers are looking for help to trace Alisha Bullock, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 1in tall and is of a stocky build.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft Police by calling 101 or emailing samuel.robinson2@suffolk.police.gov.uk

Alternatively, you can make a report via their website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Crimestoppers can also be contacted 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

