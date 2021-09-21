News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thieves steal all-terrain vehicle from coastal property

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:04 AM September 21, 2021   
All-terrain vehicle stolen Blythburgh

An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from a property near Wenhaston Lane in Blythburgh. - Credit: Google Images

An all-terrain vehicle was stolen after thieves raided a property in East Suffolk.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the vehicle in Blythburgh, near Southwold.

A police spokesman said: "The property, near Wenhaston Lane, was targeted sometime between Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 and a green Polaris Ranger 570 MID ATV was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have seen the vehicle or if have any information in connection with this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/51836/21 via 101.

The latest theft comes after  three bikes were stolen from a garage  after burglars entered the garden of a home on London Road in Blythburgh overnight last month.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

You may also want to watch:

East Suffolk News
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have been called to London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

Is Lowestoft becoming 'party central' of the east coast?

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon