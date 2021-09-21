Thieves steal all-terrain vehicle from coastal property

Published: 9:04 AM September 21, 2021

An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from a property near Wenhaston Lane in Blythburgh. - Credit: Google Images

An all-terrain vehicle was stolen after thieves raided a property in East Suffolk.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the vehicle in Blythburgh, near Southwold.

A police spokesman said: "The property, near Wenhaston Lane, was targeted sometime between Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 and a green Polaris Ranger 570 MID ATV was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have seen the vehicle or if have any information in connection with this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/51836/21 via 101.

The latest theft comes after three bikes were stolen from a garage after burglars entered the garden of a home on London Road in Blythburgh overnight last month.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.