Man to stand trial in connection with car theft in Pakefield

The trial of a 24-year-old man accused of stealing a car from Pakefield will take place later this year.

Ross Linwood appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, April 11, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.

Linwood, of London Road, Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty to the theft of a Dacia Sandero between March 10 and March 13 this year and theft of hair clippers and hair accessories from a motor vehicle between the same dates.

Linwood was arrested by police following the theft of the black Dacia Sandero in Walmer Road, Pakefield.

His trial, which is expected to last a couple of days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 25.