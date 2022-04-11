News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man to stand trial in connection with car theft in Pakefield

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:41 PM April 11, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 24-year-old man accused of stealing a car from Pakefield will take place later this year.

Ross Linwood appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, April 11, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.

Linwood, of London Road, Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty to the theft of a Dacia Sandero between March 10 and March 13 this year and theft of hair clippers and hair accessories from a motor vehicle between the same dates.

Linwood was arrested by police following the theft of the black Dacia Sandero in Walmer Road, Pakefield.

His trial, which is expected to last a couple of days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 25.

