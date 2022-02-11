News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft sex offender ordered to sign register as trial ditched

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:10 PM February 11, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A 35-year-old Suffolk man who has admitted sexually assaulting a 15-year-old has been ordered to sign the sex offenders” register.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (February 11) was Andrew Torbett of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft.

He admitted two offences of sexual activity with the teenager.

He denied three further offences and they were ordered to be left on the court file after prosecution barrister, Jamie Sawyer, said Torbett’s pleas were acceptable and a trial would not be necessary.

Recorder Richard Atchley adjourned sentence until March 23 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Torbett.

He also asked the prosecution to obtain impact statements from the victim and their family.

Torbett was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.

