'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland

Vandals have struck with damage caused to benches in Gunton Wood, Lowestoft. - Credit: David Briggs

Volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure a popular woodland is enjoyed by all have hit out at the latest "mindless" destruction.

For approaching 25 years a group of residents have worked tirelessly within the community to transform a derelict and overgrown piece of woodland.

Since March 1998, regular weekly work parties have been held as between 20 and 30 members of the Gunton Woodland Community Project (GWCP) meet to maintain the site at Gunton Wood in Lowestoft.

The popular local nature reserve has seen almost 100 new trees planted and a new boardwalk, which runs through Foxburrow Wood in north Lowestoft, unveiled over the past couple of years.

However, after several picnic benches were damaged as "some vandalism" was caused in the wood last year, it led to East Suffolk councillor Mary Rudd helping GWCP with a funding grant for three new replacement picnic benches that were made from recycled plastic.

And this week, further vandalism was reported in Gunton Wood - with damage caused to two seating areas and a bird table.

David Briggs, chairman of GWCP, said his team of volunteers were "so very upset" with the latest vandalism in Gunton Wood.

Mr Briggs said: "Our team of volunteers in Gunton Woodland Community Project work tirelessly to keep the wood looking great for all to use.

"On Tuesday evening, August 30, between 5pm and the early hours of Thursday, August 31 some mindless individuals decided to vandalise two seats and a bird table on the main path through the wood.

"We are so angry to have been on the end of this destruction."

Mr Briggs added: "One of the benches is part of a scheme to replace seats previously damaged via a grant from the local councillors locality budget.

"My team are so very upset that their hard work is not respected and senselessly destroyed."

Anyone with information can call the police on 101.