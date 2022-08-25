Anti-social drivers banned from town retail park after months of chaos
- Credit: Mick Howes
Anti-social drivers in a town retail park, who have been irritating those living nearby for months, have been banned from the area.
Police in Lowestoft have been fighting an ongoing battle with those driving inconsiderately in the town, with a number of cars seized and tens of drivers reported and warned.
Now officers have put a community protection warning notice in place, meaning drivers should only use the car park for a genuine reason such as attending the gym or visiting the shops.
Those who breach the warning will now be given a full community protection notice, meaning they can be arrested for committing further offences.
A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "I see a few posts regarding the Gateway Retail Park overnight, doughnuts, wheel spinning, horn beeping and generally causing annoyance to anyone nearby.
"Unlucky for them, my colleagues attended and brought me a gift this morning comprising of several registration numbers.
"So if you are out doing your best Ali G impression, you will be getting a section 59 and a community protection notice warning now.
"Pack it in, it’s getting boring."
It comes after police found drivers doing "doughnuts, wheel spinning, horn beeping and generally causing annoyance" late at night.
Just last night (August 24) officers issued four section 59 traffic offence reports for anti-social driving.
Police issued four of the new notices just this morning.
The warning is in place for 24 months.
In August last year police announced they were stepping up patrols around the park due to anti-social driving, with a local family describing nights as "terrible".
A person who did not wish to be named, who lives on the Beach Farm caravan park has been left "sleep deprived" due to the noise associated with the anti-social behaviour.