'It's been horrendous': Anti-social drivers cause misery near retail park

Drivers continuing to cause a nuisance with noise and anti-social behaviour near a retail park are being warned that they will be dealt with "robustly" by police.

Having been targeted by officers in a crackdown in recent months, additional police patrols will be carried out around the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, and in the Pakefield area, following further community concerns.

Motorists have been stopped by police, with numerous warnings given for careless and inconsiderate driving, while Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) have been issued and vehicles seized by officers during patrols in June, July and August.

Back then, anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres and revving engines had been highlighted from fed-up residents.

In August anti-social motorists caused further misery - with reports of "cars racing around Pakefield roundabout" as one affected family said it was "worse than before."

Now, "frustrated" locals have hit out at what they claim is "inaction" as the anti-social motorists have continued to congregate over the past couple of months.

One affected family said: "It's been horrendous again most nights and it is getting later at night and longer in duration."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We continue to closely monitor the issue of anti-social behaviour at the Gateway Retail Park.

“Local officers have patrolled the area, are dealing with offences robustly and we will continue to do so.

"Last month two traffic offence reports and two Section 59 anti-social driving warnings were issued to vehicles/drivers present in the area.

“Targeted patrol work has also been carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) who have additional skill-sets in detailed vehicle examination in terms of vehicle noise compliance as well as modified vehicles and their legality to be used on the public highway.

"Their assistance to this area of Lowestoft will continue for the foreseeable future.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will also be issuing Community Protection Warning Notices to owners of vehicles waiting in the retail park out-of-hours for no apparent reason.

“These will be issued to drivers who are congregating in the area of the retail park in the evening when we have received complaints from local residents about the noise.

"If drivers are found in the area at the time of the complaint they will be given a Community Protection Warning Notice with certain prohibitions around congregating in the area and allowing your vehicle to be used in an anti-social manner."