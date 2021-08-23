Extra police patrols target anti-social drivers near Lowestoft retail park

Live

Published: 5:30 AM August 23, 2021

Anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres and revving engines is continuing to cause community concerns near a town retail park.

Motorists who have been meeting in the Pakefield area and around the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft are continuing to be targeted after further reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police launched a crackdown on the anti-social use of vehicles in June - and patrols are now being stepped up following a string of reports of anti-social driving.

Evening patrols were conducted in June and July with warnings issued after vehicles were reported using excess speed around corners.

The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Now anti-social motorists have been causing a nuisance once more - with reports of "cars racing around Pakefield roundabout."

A local family who have been affected said: "The drivers went away for a few weeks but they are back in earnest and it a real issue to the Pakefield community and also the holidaymakers.

"The last few nights have been terrible - it’s worse now than before."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We fully appreciate and understand the distress such noise and activity can have on a community and we continue to tackle the issue of anti-social drivers at Gateway Retail Park in Pakefield with a plan of action.

"We have increased patrols and the Kestrel Team are due to give us some support.

"This is a team dedicated to tackle criminal challenges that emerge in a particular local area and can deploy into a particular area for a period of time to target crime.

“They have supported us previously with ASB-based motorists and had some positive results, seizing cars and issuing tickets.

"Additionally, we are also in talks with the car park owners about increasing security measures to the site to try and reduce the issues.”

On Saturday night (August 21) police patrols were carried out at the North Quay Retail Park and Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman added: "One vehicle was seized and a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) completed for no insurance. Other vehicles have also been stopped and dealt with for number plate offences and illegal window tints.

"Patrols will continue due to the numerous complaints in the area regarding anti social driving and excessive noise."



























