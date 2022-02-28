News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Quad bike seized with anti-social drivers targeted by police

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:45 PM February 28, 2022
A quad bike was seized by police in Lowestoft

A quad bike was seized by police in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A quad bike was seized by police as officers carried out additional patrols in a coastal town.

With extra police patrols carried out in Lowestoft over the weekend, officers investigated "an increased number" of reports of anti-social driving near to retail parks.

It led to two section 59 notices being issued to motorists along with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) to another driver, while the quad bike was seized for not having any insurance.

A Lowestoft Police spokesman said: "Over the weekend we have had an increased number of reports regarding ASB-motor vehicles in Lowestoft, especially at the Retail Parks.

"Extra patrols have been carried out and two section 59 notices have been issued to drivers, one Traffic Offence Report regarding a modified exhaust (no rear silencer) has been issued and one quad bike was seized for no insurance.

"We will continue to deal with ASB vehicles but we urge you to report any issues to us via 101 or online via https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us
 

