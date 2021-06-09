Anti-social drivers targeted by police for revving engines in town car park

Published: 4:42 PM June 9, 2021

Drivers meeting in a town car park and causing a nuisance have been targeted by police in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

After the anti social use of vehicles and community concerns had been highlighted to police around the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, and in the Pakefield area, officers were out in force over three evenings last week.

Drivers were stopped by police, numerous warnings were given, Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued and a vehicle was seized by officers.

Inspector Claire Simons, from the Neighbourhood Partnership Team, said: “The Kestrel Team conducted patrols in Lowestoft last week following recent reports relating to anti-social behaviour and vehicles gathering at Gateway Retail Park.

"The local community who use this shopping facility are entitled to do so without fear of intimidation from a ‘meeting’ of vehicles revving their engines and driving carelessly in and out of the car park, causing harassment and a nuisance to the businesses, residents and customers seeking services from the many outlets there.

“As a result of the targeted activity over three evenings, multiple TORs were issued for the manner of driving, speeding and one for wearing no seatbelt.

"Several Section 59 warnings were also issued for manner of driving and a vehicle was seized having previously been warned in April.

“Following a stop on a motorcycle, the rider was found in possession of controlled drugs and was reported for the offences."

Insp Simons added: "We would like to remind vehicle and motorcycle owners that driving under the influence of drink or drugs is illegal and dangerous.

"Undeclared modifications, noisy exhausts and excessively revving engines is also illegal.

"Drivers face prosecution and having their vehicle seized if they have been previously warned about their conduct in relation to anti-social use of a vehicle.

"Warnings and seizures can also be conducted retrospectively, should we discover information relating to a particular vehicle or individual that has acted in an anti-social way.

"We continue to monitor activity in this area and will deal robustly with anyone found committing these offences."

While carrying out the patrols, the Kestrel Team were also raising awareness and offering crime prevention advice to drivers following a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Insp Simons said: "Officers are urging motorists to be particularly vigilant in the larger long-stay public car parks and leisure locations."