Clampdown on anti-social behaviour planned for popular Broads park

Published: 11:42 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM April 13, 2021

Anti-social behaviour "hotspots" will be closely monitored this summer following a number of incidents in a Broads park last year.

Suffolk Police are working in partnership with East Suffolk Council, Oulton Broad Parish Council and the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust to prevent anti-social behaviour in the park.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Given the year of lockdowns and restrictions, people will doubtless be keen to go outside and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the park.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Nick Butcher

"However, following a range of incidents last year, the teams are working together to address potential hotspot areas and plan ahead for the warmer weather."

Last summer, a man in his 20s suffered two broken eye sockets and a broken nose after being approached and attacked by three men in the park.

The following day, Oulton Broad Parish Council announced multiple guards would patrol the park each night in a bid to tackle the rising in incidents, which included anti-social behaviour, the use of alcohol and drugs, vandalism and verbal and physical attacks on people.

PC Claire Bodmer said: "We are keen to look at ways we can help to maintain the safety of those enjoying the park and prevent any anti-social behaviour.

"Police will take any necessary steps to deter ASB and enforce the law where needed."

The park is managed by the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust, supported by the parish council.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: "We have a unique and wonderful park here in Oulton Broad and its beautiful grounds and facilities make for a great place to relax and spend time with friends and family.

"We are pleased to be working together with the police and councils to ensure it remains and area everyone can enjoy."

East Suffolk Council will assist with the implementation of certain measures, with communities officer Rachel Tucker saying: "Nicholas Everitt Park is a fantastic place to be and should not be spoiled by an inconsiderate minority.

"We want to make sure it remains safe and enjoyed by all throughout the summer."