Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

A man has been sexually assaulted on a beach in Lowestoft.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Sunday, November 14, and 7am on Monday, November 15.

The victim, in his 30s, was in the vicinity of the promenade and Pakefield beach with a group of other men and at some point during the evening he was sexually assaulted.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between Claremont Pier and Pakefield beach between Sunday night and Monday morning to come forward as they may have seen something that could assist the investigation.

Motorists who have dashcams and were driving in the vicinity of Kirkley Cliff Road, Pakefield Road and Pakefield Street are being asked to review their footage for relevant material.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Investigation Unit in Lowestoft, quoting reference number 64472/21.

You can also call them on 101 or use their website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.