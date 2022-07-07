News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Did you film two men fighting in Lowestoft? Police want the footage

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:31 PM July 7, 2022
pets corner oulton broad

Police are appealing for information following a series of altercations in Lowestoft.  - Credit: Archant 2015

Police believe a fight between two men in Lowestoft could have been filmed by a passer-by - and officers want to see the footage.

On June 16, at around 6pm, two men were involved in a fight outside Turners Cottages near the Belvedere Road car park.

Officers believe this incident may have been recorded on a mobile device by a passer-by. 

Meanwhile, a second incident between two dogwalkers happened on July 5 at about 10.30pm.

It involved an argument between a man and a woman, both with dogs on leads, on a footpath under a bridge on Mill Road. 

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting the crime reference number, 37/41878/22. 

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101.


