Did you film two men fighting in Lowestoft? Police want the footage

Police believe a fight between two men in Lowestoft could have been filmed by a passer-by - and officers want to see the footage.

On June 16, at around 6pm, two men were involved in a fight outside Turners Cottages near the Belvedere Road car park.

Officers believe this incident may have been recorded on a mobile device by a passer-by.

Meanwhile, a second incident between two dogwalkers happened on July 5 at about 10.30pm.

It involved an argument between a man and a woman, both with dogs on leads, on a footpath under a bridge on Mill Road.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting the crime reference number, 37/41878/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101.



