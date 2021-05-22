Live
Arson arrest after lit aerosol cans sprayed in shopping centre
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and causing criminal damage after lit aerosol cans were sprayed in a popular shopping centre.
Police issued an appeal for witnesses and information after damage was caused at The Britten Centre in Lowestoft about 11.25pm on Friday, April 9.
A group of people - three men and a woman - were seen lighting aerosol cans and spraying the flame at objects in the shopping centre.
No injuries were reported during the isolated late night incident, with "broken glass and rubbish" having to be cleared by cleaners and a large traffic cone was damaged.
A police spokesman said: A 19-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested on May 20 on suspicion of criminal damage - arson.
"He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation in connection with this offence pending further enquiries."
