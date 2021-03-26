Man, 32, arrested after teenager attacked on way to school

Published: 3:36 PM March 26, 2021

The teenager was attacked outside Boots on Loddon high street. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attack on a teenage boy.

It follows an incident on Loddon high street on Wednesday, March 17 at about 8.30am when the victim aged in his mid-teens was assaulted on his way to school, suffering minor injuries.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 32-year-old man at an address in Chedgrave on Monday, March 22 on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was taken into police custody at Wymondham for questioning and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amy Durrant at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/17273/21.