News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Arrest made after dead baby's ashes stolen from home

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:28 PM February 11, 2022
suffolk police

Police arrested a 28-year-old male after a baby's ashes were stolen from a home on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have arrested and bailed a man after a dead baby's ashes and jewellery were stolen from a home in Lowestoft.

The burglary took place on Thursday, February 3 at some point between 3.45pm and 5.20pm at a property on Normanston Drive.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on February 5 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released on police bail until March 1, pending further enquiries.

The victim, 38-year-old mum Nina Bligh told this newspaper yesterday (February 10) about the heartache caused following the burglary.

She returned home from boxing at 5.20pm on Thursday, February 3, with her two children aged 11 and 9, to discover that her home on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, had been broken into.

After smashing a patio window to gain access to the home, the burglar took jewellery and other valuables from the main bedroom using a key found inside to unlock doors. 

Anyone who knows who was responsible, or saw any suspicious activity should contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/7115/22.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Horse riders, Christine Nicholls, front, with Nathan, and Clare Hardingham with Violet, suited up in

Changes to Highway Code make 'unbelievable' instant impact say horse riders

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Waveney Drive, Lowestoft, blocked after construction fencing blows over on to road

Suffolk Live News

High winds blow fencing across Lowestoft road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft.

Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
East Suffolk Council are planning a council tax rise of almost £5 per year for 2022

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk council tax bill set to rise

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon