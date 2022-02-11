Arrest made after dead baby's ashes stolen from home

Police arrested a 28-year-old male after a baby's ashes were stolen from a home on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have arrested and bailed a man after a dead baby's ashes and jewellery were stolen from a home in Lowestoft.

The burglary took place on Thursday, February 3 at some point between 3.45pm and 5.20pm at a property on Normanston Drive.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on February 5 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released on police bail until March 1, pending further enquiries.

The victim, 38-year-old mum Nina Bligh told this newspaper yesterday (February 10) about the heartache caused following the burglary.

She returned home from boxing at 5.20pm on Thursday, February 3, with her two children aged 11 and 9, to discover that her home on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, had been broken into.

After smashing a patio window to gain access to the home, the burglar took jewellery and other valuables from the main bedroom using a key found inside to unlock doors.

Anyone who knows who was responsible, or saw any suspicious activity should contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/7115/22.