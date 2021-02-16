News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Three arrests for robbery and drug offences outside petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:21 AM February 16, 2021   
service station

The arrests happened at the Gunton service station. - Credit: Google Maps

Three people have been arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences outside a fuel station in Lowestoft.

Police were called to a filling station on Yarmouth Road at 3.19pm on Monday, February 15, following reports received about a suspected stolen vehicle.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled drug.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug.

All three were detained by police and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation centre for questioning and enquiries are continuing.

