Two arrested after "dishing out punches" at officers during nights out

Two "drunken" people were arrested for assaulting police officers in Lowestoft last night - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two drunk people were arrested for assaulting police officers in Lowestoft.

The first incident saw an officer assaulted on Friday after the person was told to leave the town centre but refused.

A Lowestoft Police spokesman wrote online: "A person decided that they were not going to go home and continue their drunken jaunts in Lowestoft town.

"Even when asked nicely by the officers they still refused and decided to then assault one of our response officers.

"Needless to say they were given a free ride to custody."

In a separate incident, also on Friday night (October 14), another person was ordered to go home after "arguing with several people".

But after "dishing out a few punches at an officer" they were then arrested.

Both were taken into custody.



