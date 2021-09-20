Burglar attempts to rob store with metal bar as weapon
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police are investigating after a man in a motorbike helmet attempted to rob a store, while wielding a metal bar as a weapon.
On Monday, September 13, at 1.30pm, a man entered the Premier Express store on Waveney Crescent in Lowestoft and demanded a shop worker for money.
The helmet-clad suspect then produced a metal bar and hit the plastic screen and electronic till monitor, causing damage to the machine.
He left empty-handed on foot via the alleyway to Kimberley Road near the Durban Road junction.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/50763/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
