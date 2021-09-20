Burglar attempts to rob store with metal bar as weapon

Published: 2:50 PM September 20, 2021

The man suspected of attempted burglary - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are investigating after a man in a motorbike helmet attempted to rob a store, while wielding a metal bar as a weapon.

On Monday, September 13, at 1.30pm, a man entered the Premier Express store on Waveney Crescent in Lowestoft and demanded a shop worker for money.

The helmet-clad suspect then produced a metal bar and hit the plastic screen and electronic till monitor, causing damage to the machine.

He left empty-handed on foot via the alleyway to Kimberley Road near the Durban Road junction.

No one was injured in the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/50763/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



