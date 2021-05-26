Would-be intruder climbed over fence and tried to break in through window
- Credit: Google Images
An offender climbed over a fence and tried to get in through a window during a failed attempt to break into a home in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the attempted burglary at a home on Harrington Avenue, which happened between 3pm on Saturday, May 15 and 3pm on Tuesday, May 18.
A police spokesman said: "At some point during the dates and times stated, unknown offender/s climbed over a fence and then attempted to force open a ground floor window using an unknown tool.
"However, no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.
"Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who saw any individuals acting suspiciously in the area during that time."
You may also want to watch:
Information should be directed to East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference 37/27197/21, on 101 or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk
- 2 Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft
- 3 A12 closed and homes may be evacuated after gas leak
- 4 Warning to Lowestoft homeowners after walk-in burglary
- 5 CCTV reveals man wanted over double burglary
- 6 Anger at 'huge fly-tip' dumped near to woods
- 7 New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft
- 8 Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line
- 9 A12 reopens after gas leak
- 10 Man in helmet damages motorbike during failed theft