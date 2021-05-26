News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Would-be intruder climbed over fence and tried to break in through window

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:21 AM May 26, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses following an attempted burglary at a home on Harrington Avenue, Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses following an attempted burglary at a home on Harrington Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

An offender climbed over a fence and tried to get in through a window during a failed attempt to break into a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the attempted burglary at a home on Harrington Avenue, which happened between 3pm on Saturday, May 15 and 3pm on Tuesday, May 18.

A police spokesman said: "At some point during the dates and times stated, unknown offender/s climbed over a fence and then attempted to force open a ground floor window using an unknown tool.

"However, no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

"Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who saw any individuals acting suspiciously in the area during that time."

Information should be directed to East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference 37/27197/21, on 101 or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org


 

