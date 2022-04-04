News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Garage targeted during attempted break-in overnight

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:28 PM April 4, 2022
An attempt was made to burgle a garage at a home on Ship Road, Pakefield.

An attempt was made to burgle a garage at a home on Ship Road, Pakefield. - Credit: Google Images

A garage was targeted during an attempted break-in at a home in Pakefield.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with an attempted garage burglary in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "An attempt was made to force open a garage at a home in Ship Road sometime between 6pm on Friday, April 1 and 8am on Sunday, April 3.

"No entry was gained.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this attempted garage burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/19737/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

