Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Robbers attempt to steal dog in Lowestoft churchyard

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:41 PM September 14, 2021   
St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft where the attempted robbery occurred.

St Margaret's Church in Lowestoft where the attempted robbery occurred. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after would be robbers tried to steal a dog from its owner in a Lowestoft churchyard.

The incident happened at around 11pm yesterday evening in the churchyard of St Margaret's Church in the town, when two men attempted to steal the dog from its walker.

One male took hold of the dog walker, while the other attempted to take the dog.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, managed to free himself and then ran off with his dog. Neither were hurt.  

Police say there is no indication what breed of dog was involved, and no further descriptions for the two suspects or their vehicle. 

Anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour or knows who the offenders are should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/50834/21. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

