Ashes of dead baby stolen in Lowestoft burglary

A satin pouch containing the ashes of a dead baby were stolen in a burglary in Lowestoft.

The break-in happened on Thursday, February 3 between 3.45pm and 5.20pm at a property in Normanston Drive.

After smashing a patio window to gain access to the home, a burglar took jewellery and other valuables from the main bedroom using a key found inside to unlock doors.

Among the valuable items was a purple drawstring satin pouch which contained the ashes of the victim's deceased baby.

Those who may know any information related to the incident or saw any suspicious activity, should contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7115/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.