News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Ashes of dead baby stolen in Lowestoft burglary

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:19 AM February 10, 2022
police

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the ashes of a dead baby were stolen in a Lowestoft burgarly. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A satin pouch containing the ashes of a dead baby were stolen in a burglary in Lowestoft.

The break-in happened on Thursday, February 3 between 3.45pm and 5.20pm at a property in Normanston Drive.

After smashing a patio window to gain access to the home, a burglar took jewellery and other valuables from the main bedroom using a key found inside to unlock doors.

Among the valuable items was a purple drawstring satin pouch which contained the ashes of the victim's deceased baby.

Those who may know any information related to the incident or saw any suspicious activity, should contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7115/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Horse riders, Christine Nicholls, front, with Nathan, and Clare Hardingham with Violet, suited up in

Changes to Highway Code make 'unbelievable' instant impact say horse riders

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Manager Joanne Smith and waitress Vienna Butcher tucking in to two exciting desserts at Sgt Pepper’s restaurant

Restaurant started by Beatles superfan celebrates 40th anniversary

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Waveney Drive, Lowestoft, blocked after construction fencing blows over on to road

Suffolk Live News

High winds blow fencing across Lowestoft road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft.

Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon