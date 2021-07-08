News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thieves steal bag from car parked in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:30 PM July 8, 2021   
A bag was stolen from a car parked in Cathcart Street, Lowestoft.

A bag was stolen from a car parked in Cathcart Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A bag was stolen from a parked car during a theft in broad daylight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a bag was stolen from a car parked in Cathcart Street, Lowestoft, on Wednesday, July 7.

A police spokesman said: "The car window was open and the bag was stolen from inside sometime between 4.20pm and 4.50pm.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the bag being taken or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/36767/21, via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News

