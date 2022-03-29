Drill and generator among tools stolen during barn break-in

A barn outbuilding on Wadehall Lane in North Cove was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

A barn was broken into in a village over the weekend with numerous tools stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the barn burglary in North Cove.

Someone broke into the barn outbuilding on Wadehall Lane in North Cove - a village in between Beccles and Lowestoft - at sometime between 6pm on Friday, March 25 and 10am on Sunday, March 27.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown suspect or suspects has gained entry by cutting the padlocks.

"Various plant tools including a drill, a cutter, a breaker, a saw and a generator were stolen.

"Can you help?"

Anyone with information should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/18436/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.