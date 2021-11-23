News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm offence

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:05 AM November 23, 2021
Police are appealing for help to locate Benjamin MacDonald in connection with a grievous bodily harm offence.

Police are appealing for help to locate Benjamin MacDonald, 31, from Lowestoft, in connection with a section 18 grievous bodily harm offence.

A Lowestoft man is wanted in connection with a grievous bodily harm offence. 

Police are appealing for help to locate Benjamin MacDonald, 31, in connection with a section 18 grievous bodily harm offence.  

It is thought he remains in the Lowestoft area.

Anyone who has seen him recently or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 or email EastCID@suffolk.police.uk

