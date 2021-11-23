Man wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm offence

Police are appealing for help to locate Benjamin MacDonald, 31, from Lowestoft, in connection with a section 18 grievous bodily harm offence. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Lowestoft man is wanted in connection with a grievous bodily harm offence.

Police are appealing for help to locate Benjamin MacDonald, 31, in connection with a section 18 grievous bodily harm offence.

It is thought he remains in the Lowestoft area.

Anyone who has seen him recently or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 or email EastCID@suffolk.police.uk