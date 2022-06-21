Bike stolen from school compound in overnight theft

The grey and purple Carrera Vengeance bike was stolen from a school compound. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Twitter

A Carrera Vengeance bike was stolen after being left overnight in a school compound.

Police are searching for witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft.

The Carrera Vengeance bicycle was stolen from a compound at the Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics on Blyford Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The incident took place between 9.15pm on June 16 and 4pm on June 17.

"The victim left her grey and purple Carrera Vengeance in the school compound overnight but it was gone when she went to collect it."

Anyone who has information, images or footage which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/37644/22, on 101 or email ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



