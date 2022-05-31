News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Bike stolen after man confronted by 16 youths in Lowestoft park

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:58 AM May 31, 2022
Peter Ashford has been banned from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft. PETER SALMON.

A man had his bike stolen in Normanston Park, Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A man had his bike stolen and was pushed after being confronted by 16 youths in a Lowestoft park.

Police are searching for information after the man, in his 30s, suffered a cut to his face when he fell following the incident in Normanston Park on the evening of May 23.

His bike is a green and black Voodoo mountain bike and officers have urged anyone with information about this incident to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 27/31614/22.

