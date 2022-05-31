Bike stolen after man confronted by 16 youths in Lowestoft park
Published: 10:58 AM May 31, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man had his bike stolen and was pushed after being confronted by 16 youths in a Lowestoft park.
Police are searching for information after the man, in his 30s, suffered a cut to his face when he fell following the incident in Normanston Park on the evening of May 23.
His bike is a green and black Voodoo mountain bike and officers have urged anyone with information about this incident to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 27/31614/22.
