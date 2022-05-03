Investigations continuing in hunt to trace biker after crash
- Credit: Mick Howes
The hunt to trace a motorbike and its rider is continuing after a serious crash on a popular path.
Police investigations are continuing after a woman cyclist in her 70s was seriously injured in a crash with a motorbike on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.
A motorbike and two bicycles were involved in the collision on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park in Lowestoft.
It happened almost eight months ago - just after 5.10pm on September 7 - and led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.
She was later released from hospital, with the motorcyclist stopping "very briefly" after the collision, but "rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."
A 19-year-old woman was arrested in January for perverting the course of justice. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
In February a 21-year-old man from the Lowestoft area was released under investigation after being interviewed by police.
Most Read
- 1 Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire
- 2 Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress
- 3 Pedestrian in 20s suffers serious injuries after hit and run collision
- 4 Warning over scam offering free Center Parcs holiday
- 5 The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed
- 6 Warning that Suffolk's coast is making an 'alarming retreat'
- 7 Village road to be temporarily closed for BT works
- 8 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
- 9 County's dogs will have their day once again as show returns
- 10 Man charged in connection with assault and criminal damage in Lowestoft
After this, officers released photographs of the bike suspected to have been involved in the crash.
It is described as an off-road scrambler motorcycle, with distinctive off-road tyres.
The bike has a blue front, with a white trim, a white front plant and a red padded crossbar with metallic blue front forks.
In February, Sgt Adrian Hales, from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team, said: "I am still appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to make contact with us."
This week, a police spokesman said: "The investigation is ongoing."
Anyone with information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle police station, quoting crime reference number 37/50627/21, on 101.
Alternatively, you can also email information to Callum.Walchester@suffolk.police.uk