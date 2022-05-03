Investigations continuing in hunt to trace biker after crash

People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, near to where the crash happened. - Credit: Mick Howes

The hunt to trace a motorbike and its rider is continuing after a serious crash on a popular path.

Police investigations are continuing after a woman cyclist in her 70s was seriously injured in a crash with a motorbike on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.

A motorbike and two bicycles were involved in the collision on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park in Lowestoft.

It happened almost eight months ago - just after 5.10pm on September 7 - and led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

She was later released from hospital, with the motorcyclist stopping "very briefly" after the collision, but "rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."

A 19-year-old woman was arrested in January for perverting the course of justice. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

In February a 21-year-old man from the Lowestoft area was released under investigation after being interviewed by police.

After this, officers released photographs of the bike suspected to have been involved in the crash.

Police believe this motorbike to be the one involved in the crash in The Tramways, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

It is described as an off-road scrambler motorcycle, with distinctive off-road tyres.

The bike has a blue front, with a white trim, a white front plant and a red padded crossbar with metallic blue front forks.

Police believe this motorbike to be the one involved in the crash in The Tramways, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

In February, Sgt Adrian Hales, from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team, said: "I am still appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to make contact with us."

This week, a police spokesman said: "The investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle police station, quoting crime reference number 37/50627/21, on 101.

Alternatively, you can also email information to Callum.Walchester@suffolk.police.uk