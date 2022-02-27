Cyclist's shock after four high value bikes stolen from shed

Francesca Dixon-Grant and her husband had four of their high value bikes stolen from a shed. - Credit: Francesca Dixon-Grant

A cyclist has expressed her shock after four of her high value bikes were stolen from a shed.

The bikes were taken from the outbuilding in Corton near Lowestoft between 9pm on Friday February 18, and 8.10am on Saturday February 19.

Thieves forced open the shed and took the bikes, which are all distinctive and described as follows:

A Scott Addict, in black, red and grey

A Scott Spark, in blue, pink and black

A custom racer, in pink

A Trek mountain bike, in pink and chrome

Police are linking the thefts to similar break-ins in the area, including shed break-ins.

The married couple are keen cyclists and have been left devastated following on from the shed burglary. - Credit: Francesca Dixon-Grant

Francesca Dixon-Grant and her husband Steve are keen cyclists and have been left devastated by the burglary.

"We are still both in shock, even a few days later, at having been burgled and having our precious bikes taken from us," Mrs Dixon-Grant said.

"We are not the only people who were burgled that night in Corton and we are so gutted for everyone who had their personal belongings stolen from them.

"If I could speak to the thieves directly, I would ask them how they would feel if they had something which means a lot to them taken away.

"How would they like it if someone broke into their home without them knowing and took something which was given to them by a family member?"

The four bikes which were stolen from a shed in Corton near Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Mrs Dixon-Grant's pink bike was built by her husband as a wedding present so has sentimental value.

The couple have been encouraged by community support though.

Mrs Dixon-Grant's pink bike has sentimental value. - Credit: Francesca Dixon-Grant

"Hundreds of people have shared our posts about our bikes on Facebook which is massively helping and it is clear that the good people of Lowestoft are fed up with their things being stolen," she added.

"If we can all work together to locate the stolen items and then hopefully we can catch the people who committed the crimes, then we can reduce the amount of crime in the area and hopefully prevent this awful thing from happening to other people."

Suffolk police are asking that anyone with information who could help inquiries contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/10560/22.

