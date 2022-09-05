News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two bikes stolen from outside shop in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:11 PM September 5, 2022
xxx_dunelm_lowestoft_sep22

Two bikes were stolen from outside Dunelm in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Two bikes were stolen from in front of a shop in Lowestoft.

The theft happened between 3.40pm and 4.20pm on Saturday, September 3, on Belvedere Road.

Two Carrera hybrid bikes had been left locked up outside Dunelm when the owners went shopping.

When they returned they found the locks broken and the bikes stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has been offered the bike for sale to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference 57020/22.

People can get in contact by calling 101, emailing ccc@suffolk.police.uk or visiting the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

B&M, in Tower Road, is set for expansion

Lowestoft's B&M set for major expansion

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A property on Spashett Road, Lowestoft was targeted.

Suffolk Constabulary

Hunt for thieves who stole hot tub closes

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Some of the Claremont Pier owners with the old decking boards that has been engraved

First section of historic pier decking successfully restored

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon