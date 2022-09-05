Two bikes stolen from outside shop in Lowestoft

Two bikes were stolen from outside Dunelm in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Two bikes were stolen from in front of a shop in Lowestoft.

The theft happened between 3.40pm and 4.20pm on Saturday, September 3, on Belvedere Road.

Two Carrera hybrid bikes had been left locked up outside Dunelm when the owners went shopping.

When they returned they found the locks broken and the bikes stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has been offered the bike for sale to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference 57020/22.

People can get in contact by calling 101, emailing ccc@suffolk.police.uk or visiting the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.