Hybrid bike among items stolen during garage burglary

Published: 1:05 PM September 2, 2021

A garage in the garden of a home on London Road in Blythburgh was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole three bikes from a garage after entering the garden of a home overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary in Blythburgh, near Southwold.

Entry was gained to the garden of a home on London Road in Blythburgh at sometime between 11pm on Saturday, August 28 and 10am on Sunday, August 29 before an insecure garage was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "A black and green Carrera mountain bike with a pannier rack, a green and yellow Pinnacle Jarrah hybrid pedal cycle and a blue Tech Majestic pedal cycle with bar horns and red rear spring suspension were stolen."

Information about the burglary should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/47696/21, via 101.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.