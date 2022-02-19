News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Black moped stolen from lay-by on the A47

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:18 PM February 19, 2022
The A47 between Hopton and Lowestoft

The A47 between Hopton and Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A moped has been stolen from a lay-by on the A47.

The theft occurred on February 8 between 10am and 12.30pm in the A47 between Hopton and Lowestoft.

The moped is a black Gilera moped with the number plate EU04 UGT.

Officers are asking the public to get in contact with the police if they have any information about the theft and whereabouts of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact authorities via the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 37/8117/22.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously via their website or by calling  0800 555 111.

