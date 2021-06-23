News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Thieves steal Range Rover from street in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:18 PM June 23, 2021   
The vehicle theft happened on Ship Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft.

The vehicle theft happened on Ship Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A Range Rover was stolen from a street in Lowestoft.

Police are searching for witnesses and appealing for information after the black Range Rover Evoque - registration number RR02 AFC - was stolen from Ship Road in Pakefield.

The vehicle theft happened at some time between June 18 and June 20.

Anybody who saw the vehicle being taken, or have any information about where it is now, is asked to contact Pc 929 Durrant at Lowestoft police station - quoting crime reference number 37/32907/21 - via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org



