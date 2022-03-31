Two bikes stolen after block of garages is targeted

The two garages in a block in Farnham Close, Oulton Broad were targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Two garages in a block were broken into by burglars with bikes stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglaries in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The two garages in a block in Farnham Close were targeted sometime between 2.30pm on Monday, March 28 and 2pm on Tuesday, March 29.

"A black hybrid bike was stolen from one of the garages with a silver/grey bicycle stolen from the other.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/18832/22 and 37/18952/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.