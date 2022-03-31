News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two bikes stolen after block of garages is targeted

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:06 PM March 31, 2022
The two garages in a block in Farnham Close, Oulton Broad were targeted.

The two garages in a block in Farnham Close, Oulton Broad were targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Two garages in a block were broken into by burglars with bikes stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglaries in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The two garages in a block in Farnham Close were targeted sometime between 2.30pm on Monday, March 28 and 2pm on Tuesday, March 29.

"A black hybrid bike was stolen from one of the garages with a silver/grey bicycle stolen from the other.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/18832/22 and 37/18952/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A12 in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as

'An amazing 24 hours': Acts unveiled for Britain's only beach festival

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
sinkhole corton

Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the Suffolk airfield

Norfolk Live News

Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon