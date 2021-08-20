News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Investigations under way after BMW fire in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:53 AM August 20, 2021   
A BMW was discovered on fire on Long Road, Lowestoft.

A BMW was discovered on fire on Long Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are under way following a car fire in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a BMW "was discovered on fire" in a street near Carlton Colville.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station was called to Long Road at 10.25pm on Tuesday, August 17.

They spent 18 minutes putting out the blaze, with police investigations now under way. 

A police spokesman said: "A BMW, which was locked and parked in a residential street on Long Road, was discovered on fire.

"The fire was extinguished by the fire service and no one was hurt.

"Enquiries remain ongoing in order to try and establish the cause of the fire."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/45344/21, on 101 or email Emma.Neasham@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

